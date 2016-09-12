Macon lawyer surrenders license after drug conviction

A Macon attorney who earlier this year pleaded guilty to dealing drugs has surrendered her law license.
The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice that lawyer Holly H. Edwards’ petition for “voluntary surrender” of her license had been accepted by the court, which is “tantamount to disbarment,” the court noted in a statement.
Edwards, whose office was on Vineville Avenue just below Forest Hill Road in north Macon, admitted in April that she had taken part in a parking-lot drug deal at a Church’s Chicken a few miles away in June 2015.
As it turned out, the person she met to do the deal with was an undercover GBI agent, who recorded the encounter.
Edwards, 36 at the time of her April guilty plea, admitted having methamphetamine and oxycodone with the intent to distribute them.
She was to be sentenced in July, but that hearing has been postponed. She could face as much as 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
Information from Telegraph archives contributed.
Comments