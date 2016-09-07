Teen, 22-year-old charged with murder in Sept. 1 shooting at Milledgeville apartments

A 16-year-old and a 22-year-old were charged with murder Wednesday in the Milledgeville killing of Deandre Bolston.
Bolston, 18, was found shot in a wooded area behind Milledgeville Manor Apartments on Jeffersonville Street on the afternoon of Sept. 1.
Bolston was found after someone called 911 to report shots being fired, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brad King said. Bolston was taken to Oconee Regional Hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead.
Kevin Dewan Askew, 22, and a 16-year-old, whose name hasn’t been released, were charged with murder in Bolston’s death Wednesday afternoon.
Voisel Renfro, 21, also was charged Wednesday with making false statements and tampering with evidence. A couple days earlier, 18-year-old Javier Williams was charged with making false statements.
“Given some other facts in the case, it appears that there was some type of argument or disturbance going on between our victim and our offenders,” King said. “It has a gang element, but this is not a part of the series of gang drive-bys that we’ve had.”
Though it initially appeared as if Bolston had been shot multiple times, King said Bolston had actually been shot once with a shotgun.
He had a handgun at the time he was shot, King said.
Askew and the 16-year-old had been in custody for most of the day before being charged with murder. King said a gang-related drive-by shooting took place at a house they share in the 100 block of Lee Street about 1 p.m.
“Nobody was injured,” King said of the afternoon drive-by shooting. “If it’s not related (to the Bolston killing) it is an amazing coincidence.”
