Former midstate tax office employee charged with theft, falsifying records

A former Bibb County Tax Commissioner’s Office employee was indicted Tuesday on allegations she falsified ad valorem tax data and pocketed more than $7,500.
Erin Susanne Fountain, 39, is charged with nine counts of theft by taking and 14 counts of computer forgery, according to the indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Between May and September 2014, Fountain allegedly altered trade-in data contained in the Georgia Registration and Title System, falsifying records to reflect less tax was owed and then pocketed a portion of the tax paid, according to an arrest warrant in the case.
She made an “admission of guilt” upon being terminated, according to the warrant.
County jail records show Fountain was arrested in September 2015 on one count of theft by conversion and one count of computer forgery. She was released on $10,000 bond Sept. 15, 2015, according to jail records.
