Oh, the things you can do - such as seeing “Seussical” at Northside

Who is your favorite Dr. Seuss character? The Cat in the Hat? Yertle the Turtle? How about the people from Whoville or Horton? Is it the Grinch whose heart grew three sizes that day?
Thanks to the drama department at Northside High School, you don’t have to decide — you can have an evening reliving many of your favorite Dr. Seuss books while watching the school’s production of “Seussical” which consolidates many of Dr. Seuss’s most famous stories into one play.
It is not the first time Northside High School has produced “Seussical, the Musical.” According to Brian Barnett, drama director at Northside, the school did the show last in 2004.
The auditorium has been expanded since that time and the stage expanded so this year’s version will be completely different.
“Because of the expansion we have totally changed the entire design of the set and along with that we decided to redesign all of the costumes. We have a lot of cool lights, a lot of set changes and are really going further with costumes. We have defined the space on stage a lot differently and outlined the stage as well,” said Barnett.
The set and the costumes aren’t the only thing that will be different this time around.
“We have so many talented seniors and they each bring their unique talents to the show so even with the same material; different show because of what they bring to it,” said Barnett.
“It is just a fun show and the story is great — all about acceptance of yourself for who you are and accepting others,” said Barnett.
Barnett said the whole family would enjoy the show and would recognize the stories in the lyrics of the songs — which adds to the responsibility of the Northside drama department.
“We had to do justice to the stories but also to the memory of everyone has of reading Dr. Seuss books, hearing the stories and growing up with Dr. Seuss,” said Barnett.
“Seussical The Musical” will be performed at 7 p.m. May 3-5 and 3 p.m. May 6 in the school’s Ray Horne Theatre. Tickets are $10. For more information about the show, call Northside High School at 478-929-7858.
Alline Kent can be contacted at allinekent@cox.net.
Comments