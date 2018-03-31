Thomas named Miss Houston County High School

There is a new queen at Houston County High School.
Grace Thomas was crowned the 2018 Miss Houston County High School held in the school’s theater on Feb. 3 at the school’s annual pageant. Thomas was crowned by the outgoing Miss Houston County High School Bobbie Melden.
It was the 25th annual Miss Houston County High School pageant. The event was again directed by long time pageant director Elaine Pritchard. Pritchard’s involvement with the pageant and her dedication to the contestants was acknowledged during the pageant with a special presentation and in the pageant program with a dedication page. The pageant is a fundraiser for the school’s band.
Thomas won the interview, casual wear and evening gown portions of the competition. Along with her new title as Miss Houston County High School, Thomas is the reigning 2018 Miss Capitol City’s Outstanding Teen and will be competing for the state title during the Miss Georgia pageant to be held later this year.
At Houston County High, Thomas takes AP/honor roll classes and is very involved in the school’s FFA program. She is the currently the president of the Houston County High FFA Chapter. Through her involvement in FFA, Grace has earned numerous team and individual awards, including being a member of the first place Houston County High State Dairy Judging Team in 2015 and 2017, Region and Area FFA Creed Speaking Contest Winner in 2016, the Highest Achieving FFA Freshman Award recipient in 2016, and the Reserve Grand Champion State Dairy Show Scholarship Recipient in 2016.
Along with pageants and FFA, Thomas is involved with the school’s drama department and is a member of the Thespian Troupe. She belongs to the community volunteer group KAZ and also volunteers with the Jay’s Hope Foundation.
Other pageant winners include:
First runner-up, Kinley Pridgen; second runner-up and Optional Talent Competition Winner, Mary Grace Moore; People’s Choice Award, Miss Edith Award and Miss Photogenic, Lexie Cowan; Top Ad Sales, Aria Jenkins; Top Ticket Sales, Illiana Esquivel; and Miss Congeniality; Rebecca Horne.
Alline Kent can be contacted at allinekent@cox.net.
