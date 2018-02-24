Groups from all over rolling into fairgrounds, and bring their homes with them

About 2,700 motor coaches filled with eager visitors from across the country will roll into the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry on March 15-18 to experience some Southern charm. This is the 10th year the fairgrounds has hosted the Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo, which brings together owners of privately owned motor coaches and industry vendors to enjoy entertainment, seminars and social activities in one location. In fact, this year marks the group’s 97th convention and expo.
“Our members love coming to Perry,” said Robin Gould, the group’s media contact. “Everyone is so hospitable and friendly that we just want to keep coming back, and have been doing just that since 1996.”
The convention and expo offer a lot of activities throughout each day and into the night. The daytime activities, which end at 5 p.m., are open to the public for a gate entry fee of $10. That ticket price allows access to the RV displays and the indoor exhibits. For full access to all activities during the day and the concerts at night is $50. That ticket level allows access to the RV displays, exhibits, seminars, and entertainment.
Some of the things to see include hundreds of the latest motor coaches available for touring and vendors offering many things related to RV services, outfitting and maintenance. The list of daily seminars available will appeal to beginners and those with more experience who just might want to refresh and keep up with the latest information about the traveling lifestyle. The topics range from chassis maintenance to smartphone use while driving.
Throughout each day of the event, there will be mi-day acts and music culminating each night with live musical entertainment. Only those with the $50 day pass will have access to the evening concert.
Those scheduled to perform March 15 are the blues band Big Mike & the Booty Papas and musical entertainer Thomas Michael Riley. The Grapevine, a popular party band, will take the stage on March 16. On March 17, Macon Pops will perform their contemporary, non-traditional orchestra music. And on March 18, humorist and singer Jeanne Robertson will be on stage.
For complete details about the convention and expo visit www.fmca.com.
Marsha Priest Buzzell is the executive director of the Warner Robins Convention & Visitors Bureau and may be contacted at 478-922-5100 or cvb@wrga.gov.
