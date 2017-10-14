Monkey Joe’s unveils new play areas for kids

Monkey Joe’s Warner Robins, a child entertainment center, recently unveiled several updates, including an expanded arcade, a toddler play area and a new play structure.
“We are thrilled to share these updates to Monkey Joe’s with our loyal customers,” Natasha Lunce, owner of Monkey Joe’s, said in a press release.
Along with several arcade games, the center is filled with bounce houses, slides and obstacle courses. It features “daily deals,” several party packages and also welcomes walk-in customers.
The center, which is located at 4993 Russell Pkwy., has been under Lunce’s ownership for the past two years.
Comments