Kontrella McCray, right, got a visit from Monkey Joe himself as she and her family enjoyed a birthday celebration and picnic lunch at the center earlier this month.
The Sun News

Monkey Joe’s unveils new play areas for kids

By Jaya Alaan

Center for Collaborative Journalism

October 14, 2017 4:25 PM

Monkey Joe’s Warner Robins, a child entertainment center, recently unveiled several updates, including an expanded arcade, a toddler play area and a new play structure.

“We are thrilled to share these updates to Monkey Joe’s with our loyal customers,” Natasha Lunce, owner of Monkey Joe’s, said in a press release.

Along with several arcade games, the center is filled with bounce houses, slides and obstacle courses. It features “daily deals,” several party packages and also welcomes walk-in customers.

The center, which is located at 4993 Russell Pkwy., has been under Lunce’s ownership for the past two years.

