Local teen joins By The Way girls group that hits Top 40 Billboard chart

A 2017 graduate of Houston County High School and the former Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2016, Kelsey Hollis is expanding her horizons and has recently joined the girl group By the Way.
According to a press release, By the Way was formed in 2013 and consisted of three young women, Ursula Fuller, Darbi Dombrowski and Frankie Bellisario. Their big break came when they were asked to open for Rachel Platten, and have also been an opening act for Disney’s Tween Stars Live and the Christmas Show at the historic Fox Theater in Detroit. They also performed in San Francisco at a Super Bowl pre-party in January 2016, and their previous single, “Go to Girl,” recently hit Billboard’s Top 40 indicator chart.
When Bellisario left the group due to medical reasons, auditions were held and Hollis and Cassie Donegan were added to the group.
Although joining a girl singing group had not ever really crossed Hollis’ mind, she said that when someone from the Miss America Outstanding Teen board contacted her mom about the group, she decided to go to the auditions in Nashville, Tennessee. At the audition, she sang “Halleluljah,” “If I Die Young” and “Perfect.”
“The dynamic is different but I couldn’t have asked for better, more talented girls,” Fuller wrote in a statement about the new additions. “Darbi and I are so lucky! I feel like I’ve known them for years even though we just met!”
“The addition of the two new girls added a fuller sound because the two new voices are very strong, plus we have four-part harmony now,” Dombrowski wrote. “At first Ursula and I were a little nervous, but Kelsey and Cassie came in and we felt like we have known them for forever!”
“I never really thought about a group,” said Kelsey. “Normally when I sing, I don’t sing with other people. I am having to reset my mind and make adjustments to singing with other people rather than just myself.”
Just recently, Hollis said she met with the group in Nashville and got to work with pop duo Tryon, where they wrote and produced a new song, “Cover Girl,” which is expected to be released this summer. They also met in Boston for a photo shoot to get an updated look with the new members.
“It’s fun and interesting being able to hear how everyone’s voices mix together in different songs. It’s a new experience for me at this point,” she said.
With each of the girls living in different parts of the country, Hollis said each time they get together, they are still learning about each other. She said that each of the girls have busy schedules, but they do talk from time to time and support each other. When Hollis recently gave up her crown at the Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen pageant, she said the other girls supported her. Likewise, she looks forward to supporting Dombrowski as Miss Teen Oklahoma United States when she competes at nationals.
By The Way Girls have been invited to sing the national anthem for the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons and on national television for NASCAR, according to the press release. This fall, they will sing the national anthem at a Boston Red Sox game.
For now, Hollis plans to stay at home, see where the path leads with the singing group, and attend her first year of college at Middle Georgia State University with the scholarships she won with pageants. After that, as a broadcast journalism major, she is looking at possibly transferring to either the University of Georgia, University of Tennesse, or Georgia Southern.
