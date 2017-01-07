Honoring those who kept Warner Robins beautiful in 2016

A number of people, places and groups were honored last month when Keep Warner Robins Beautiful hosted its Volunteer Recognition and Awards Luncheon at the Wellston Center.
The city of Warner Robins was presented with a mock check in the amount of $1,312,574.19. The figure, said Debra Jones, the group’s executive director, represented the value of volunteer hours and contributions collected in the forms of donations, goods, and services during the past year.
Business Awards of Merit were presented to Flint Energies, Sonny’s Bar-B-Q, Thrifty Car Rental, Wal-Mart on Booth Road, Warner Robins Building Supply Co. and Warner Robins Wrecker & Towing Service.
Media Awards of Merit were presented to Houston Home Journal, The Telegraph and The Sun News, WGXA TV, WMAZ TV and WMGT TV.
Environmental Partnership Awards were presented to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Diversified Carriers Inc., Happy Hour Service Center and Robins Air Force Base Environment Management Branch.
Community Impact Awards were presented to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., First Baptist Church-Garmon Street, Hope Church, Warner Robins Code Enforcements and CGI National Society of Leadership and Success.
Education Partnership Awards were presented to the Central Georgia Board of Realtors, Georgia Military College-WR Campus and Houston County Habitat for Humanity Women Build/Girls Build.
Greenbriar Garden Club, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church T.A.G. (Teens About God) and Warner Robins Pilot Club were given Certificates of Appreciation for volunteer efforts.
Warner Robins Redevelopment Agency was recognized with the Community Partnership Award.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa received the Business of the Year Award. The Home of the Year Award was awarded to David and. Kathryn Vann. Kevin Greer was selected by fellow group members as the Commissioner of the Year.
Greer accepted the 2016-17 chairmanship and introduced his Ben White as his vice chairman.
