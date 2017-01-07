Honoring those who kept Warner Robins beautiful in 2016

0:53 Macon-Bibb EMA braces for effects of winter weather Pause

1:59 Yante Maten on second-half performance against Missouri

5:54 Mother pleads for mercy for her daughter's best friend charged in her death

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:13 Caleb Kelly cites preparation as key to win over Stratford

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility

1:07 Kirby Smart on asking recruits to defer enrollment