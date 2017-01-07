Houston County MLK breakfast to honor members of law enforcement

Members of Middle Georgia law enforcement will be honored at the 21st Martin Luther King Unity Breakfast set for 9 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church Garmon Street New Beginning Center, 210 Garmon Street in Warner Robins.
The program is sponsored by the Houston County’s MLK unity breakfast committee and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Cost is $5, which includes breakfast. Proceeds will be used to provide scholarships to local high school students, according to a news release.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting Ira L. Foster, 478- 955-8662, or Brenda Kirvin, 478-714-0527. Tickets are also available at First Baptist Church Garmon Street. Call 478-923-2279 for more information.
