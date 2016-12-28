‘Diversity, inclusion and equity’ topic at next AAUW meeting

The Houston-Peach branch of the American Association of University Women will meet Jan. 10 in Warner Robins.
The guest speaker is Jenia Bacote, whose topic is “Diversity, Inclusion and Equity/Title IX.” Bacote is the director of diversity, inclusion and equity and the Title IX coordinator for Middle Georgia State University.
The meeting, which will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, will being at 6:30 p.m. with refreshments and networking. The program begins at 7 p.m.
Guests are welcome. For more information, call 478-971-4354.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
