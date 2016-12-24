Come celebrate 2017 at the Perry Buzzard Drop

It is black-eyed peas and collards on New Year’s Day in the South and in Middle Georgia it is buzzards on New Year’s Eve.
But around here we don’t eat buzzards; we drop them.
It is time for the fourth annual Buzzard Drop — the city of Perry’s downtown New Year's Eve celebration. Live music starts at 9 p.m. Saturday. The event will last until 12:15 am.
Food and spirits will be sold and restrooms will be available. While fun is on the agenda, so is safety. There will be no personal heaters, coolers, outside alcohol or glass bottles allowed and the city of Perry will provide a shuttle home to those that reside within the city limits. Handicap parking will be available at the parking lot at the corner of Commerce and Ball streets.
The Buzzard Boogie dance contest will be held at 10:30 p.m. and the winner will receive a $100 cash prize.
It is a night to celebrate Perry, and according to Buzzard Drop Committee Co-chairman Lindsay Bailey, it’s an unconventional celebration of the buzzard.
“It really is a community event. The support that the Buzzard Drop has received from the community has been overwhelming,” said Bailey. “It is an event that would not be possible without our sponsors, volunteers, the employees from the city and our area leaders in the community.”
Ocmulgee Inc is the event’s title sponsor. Other local businesses that are sponsoring the Buzzard Drop include Jeff Smith Automotive, Houston Lake Country Club, ComSouth, Parrish Construction, State Bank, Caleb Properties, Cossart Design, Warner Robins Supply, ESG Operations, Mid-State RV Center, Perry Holiday Inn, O’Neal Insurance, Rusty’s, Georgia Power, Market Place and Houston Home Journal, as well as the Perry Public Arts Commission and the Perry Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Headlining the event will be the band Sweetwater Junction that plays everything from country to Motown, ensuring that the music will appeal to everyone. Sweetwater Junction is based out of Atlanta and plays venues and festivals around the Southeast.
Just in case you are worried, the buzzard that gets dropped isn’t real. No real buzzards will be harmed as we ring in 2017 in Houston County.
