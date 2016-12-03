Warner Robins Little Theatre invites community to help save Christmas — again

For the second year in a row, Tyler Bryant has written a Christmas play.
“Saving Christmas, Again” carries the same theme as last year’s play, “Saving Christmas.”
Just like last year, the audience is asked to dress up in superhero and princess costumes to assist the cast in saving their favorite holiday.
“It is a wonderful community event for the whole family,” Bryant said.
In this year’s version, Mrs. Claus thinks Santa has gone off the deep end when he packs the sleigh full of suitcases and beach accessories right before Christmas. Thinking her husband is quitting the North Pole for good, Mrs. Claus employs the superheroes and princesses to assist.
Bryant wears three different hats for the play as writer, director and actor. He portrays the superhero Patriotic Man, who defends America all year, not just on the Fourth of July.
One of the Debbie downers named Schnott Rockitt, played by Michael Castle, has an alternative plan to kidnap the man in the red suit, thereby stopping Christmas.
In Act Two, the scene changes to the traditional Christmas story with the overarching theme of Jesus saving the world.
Santa Claus, played by veteran actor and director Fred Hardin, will read from the book of Matthew.
Joseph is played by Ethan Mays, and Mary is played by Mary Rowland.
There will be musical singalongs throughout the show with carols such as “Jingle Bells” among others.
The cast of 15 includes three superheroes, three princesses, Santa and Mrs. Claus, played by Lisa May, five Debbie downers and two elves.
“The cast laughs well together,” Bryant said.
To give audiences a chance to see the show, the play will be held at the Warner Robins Little Theatre on Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins for four shows.
After each performance, there will be cookies and hot chocolate for the audience.
Show dates are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
With a fun cast and a funny story, the play brings out the Christmas spirit with each performance.
“The play will make you laugh out loud,” Bryant said.
