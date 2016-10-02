Betty Cantrell set to speak, sign autographs at midstate event

Betty Cantrell has spoken at a variety of venues across the nation, including the Billboard Music Awards and, of course, the 2016 Miss America Pageant.
Cantrell, who ended her reign as Miss America last month, will add the Macon AmStar 16 movie theater to her list of public appearances Oct. 9.
The Warner Robins native will speak on her platform, “Healthy Children, Strong America,” at 6 p.m. She also will sign autographs and provide photo opportunities for guests.
“I’m so thrilled to be able to do this in Macon and the work that I’m doing in Warner Robins as well,” Cantrell said. “It’s always great to promote something that you believe in and something that you are passionate about across the country, but, especially in your home state and your hometown, it means so much more.”
Photos are $15 and are returned to guests within minutes. All proceeds will benefit the Navicent Health, W. T. Anderson Infusion Center and will assist indigent prostate, colon and breast cancer patients.
“Healthy Children, Strong America” is Cantrell’s public platform designed to encourage healthy bodies and minds in children through proper eating habits and exercise. She said her parents’ jobs as physical therapists inspired healthy habits from an early age.
Cantrell’s speech will be geared toward young people, especially with regards to seeking out opportunities.
“Normally what I speak about is sort of a motivational speech about leadership and following your dreams,” Cantrell said. “It’s usually geared towards young people, and I tell my story about my journey to Miss America.”
Comments