Byron principal named one of nation’s best

Andrea H. McGee, principal at Eagle Springs Elementary School in Byron, has been named one of 58 outstanding elementary and middle school principals from across the U.S. and abroad by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.
McGee will be honored during an awards banquet Oct. 7 in Washington. Principals also will have an opportunity to discuss their work and share best practices during the two-day program in the nation’s capital.
The National Distinguished Principals Program, founded in 1984, recognizes public and private school principals who have made “superior contributions to their schools and communities,” according to a press release from the NAESP. Principals are nominated by state NAESP affiliates as well as committees representing public and private schools.
The newest class of honorees was announced during National Principals Month.
For the full list of 2016 Distinguished Principals visit www.naesp.org/2016-class-national-distinguished-principals.
