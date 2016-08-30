State troopers to be out in force for Labor Day travel period

State troopers are expected to be out in force during the long Labor Day weekend, one of the heaviest traveled holiday periods of the year.
The 78-hour Labor Day travel period begins at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at midnight Monday.
“This holiday weekend, the Georgia State Patrol has one goal in mind - safety,” Col. Mark W. McDonough, commissioner for the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said in a news release.
“Troopers take saving lives seriously, and will be out on full patrols actively looking for unsafe and impaired drivers,” he said.
Last Labor Day weekend, nine people were killed and 293 people injured in 453 traffic crashes investigated by the Georgia State Patrol, the release said.
State troopers also arrested 316 people for drunken driving. They also issued 7,359 citations and 12,143 warnings.
Motorists are encouraged to allow ample time to reach destinations, wear seat belts, avoid distracted driving and obey speed limits.
This holiday period, state troopers join sheriff’s deputies and police officers participating in Operation Zero Tolerance, a nationwide mobilization against impaired drivers, the release said.
People who plan to consume alcohol are encouraged to choose a designated driver ahead of time, or call a taxi, friend or family member for a ride home.
Also this holiday period, state troopers are participating in Operation Combined Accident Reduction Effort, a nationwide initiative among state highway patrols and state police agencies that includes high visibility patrols.
Labor Day traditionally marks the end of summer.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
