Here's what 21 pounds of meth looks like

Ever wonder what 21 pounds of methamphetamine looks like?
Warner Robins police released Friday a photo of the confiscated drugs — worth an estimated street value of $789,905, police said.
Officers seized the methamphetamine on June 7 at the residence of Tray Bershaun Green, 35, and another apartment he frequented, according to an arrest warrant.
Officers also found 96 grams of heroin and 258 grams of marijuana at his apartment, according to arrest warrants.
Green was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to arrest warrants.
Green was convicted in April 2002 in Houston County Superior Court of motor vehicle theft, another warrant said.
No other arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the raid by the agency's narcotics unit, according to Houston County Chief Magistrate Judge Robert E. Turner.
