Warner Robins man last seen when he left the house with his dog

Police are asking for help in locating a Warner Robins man.
Harold Otto Winkleman Jr., 68, was last seen when he left his Liberty Court home with yellow labrador retriever early Wednesday, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
He may be driving a 2017 Silver Hyundai Sante Fe with license plate number WPP-569.
The SUV has damage to the right front bumper.
Winkleman is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 180 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.
He has early onset Dementia, the release said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact 911.
Comments