Man charged in stabbing death of 81-year-old woman

A man has been charged in the stabbing death of an 81-year-old woman Saturday.
Officers were called to a residence on Willow Drive at about 8:30 p.m. and found Valeria Mann deceased, according to a Warner Robins Police Department release. She had at least one stab wound to the chest.
The release identified the suspect as Jared Carder, 30. However, the Houston County jail online records identify him as Jared Randall Carter, charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Not other information was released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Paul Peck at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
