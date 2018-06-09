Warner Robins man charged with trafficking had heroin, meth and stashed, warrants say

A Warner Robins man has been arrested on multiple drug charges, including trafficking heroin.
Tray Bershaun Green, 35, was also charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to arrest warrants.
Thursday, Warner Robins police found 96 grams of heroin in Green's residence; about 21 pounds of methamphetamine combined at his residence and another apartment he frequented; and 258 grams of marijuana at his apartment, according to arrest warrants.
A handgun was found in his apartment, a warrant said.
Green was convicted in April 2002 in Houston County Superior Court of motor vehicle theft, another warrant said.
He was being held without bond Saturday at the Houston County Detention Center.
Comments