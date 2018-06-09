Warner Robins man had stolen financial documents on him when arrested, warrant says

A Warner Robins man has been charged with identity fraud, a felony, after financial documents belonging to different people were found on him, according to an arrest warrant.
Vinnie Allen Williams, 28, had a drawn check, a credit card, blank checks and a Georgia driver's license that didn't belong to him when arrested earlier this week by Warner Robins police, the warrant said.
He also had methamphetamine in his pants pocket, stolen mail from two people and bags of clothing taken from two separate Goodwill stores in Warner Robins, according to additional warrants.
Williams was charged with methamphetamine possession, a felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of theft by receiving stolen property in connection to the mail and theft by taking in connection to the bags of clothing, warrants said.
His arrest and booking report indicated that he was employed by a landscaping business.
Williams was being held without bond on the identity fraud charge Saturday in the Houston County Detention Center.
