Houston County firefighters to the rescue when alligator spotted in road

Houston County firefighters had an unusual call for aid late Friday night.
"Well, it certainly has been an interesting night for 2 of our stations," the agency posted on its Facebook page. "HCFD personnel responded to an alligator in the roadway on Highway 247 near N Davis Dr. "
Firefighters safely guided the alligator off the roadway and out of harm's way.
"Crews used water streams near the alligator to encourage it to move out of the roadway without putting themselves in danger or injuring the gator," the post said.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources. came out and took over from there to make sure the alligator was safely relocated, the post said.
The Houston County Fire Department included photos in its post.
While the call was unusual, firefighters have been dispatched to help relocate an alligator from time to time over the years, Houston County Fire Chief Jimmy Williams said Saturday.
Earlier this week, multiple Warner Robins residents reported seeing a black bear Sunday and Monday in an area off North Davis Drive across from Ga. 247.
Meanwhile, in late May, Bibb County Sheriff's Office Animal Enforcement Officer Jason Vinson and Sgt. Jason Osteen removed a rat snake heading up the stairs of a home when the snake was caught, the agency posted on Facebook.
The snake was released unharmed in the woods at another location, the post said.
And April 2017, a Bibb County sheriff's deputy wrestled an alligator found near Central City Park ballfields.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
