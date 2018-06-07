GBI probes death of woman who apparently choked herself in Centerville police vehicle

The GBI is investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman who apparently choked herself while being taken to jail by Centerville police.
Ashley Montine Gaultney died Saturday from those injuries while under medical care several weeks after the Mother's Day incident, according to the GBI.
On May 13, Gaultney was arrested, placed in handcuffs, put in the back of a patrol vehicle and taken to jail for processing, said J.T. Ricketson, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Perry.
"While she was being transported ... she was able to manipulate the seat belt to where she wrapped it around her neck three times," Ricketson said. "And so, when the officer pulled up at the jail for the arrest-booking process, he found her that way in the back seat.
"Of course, EMS was called immediately, and she was taken to the hospital, and then, again, she died later from those injuries."
A video inside the Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle captured what happened in the back seat, Ricketson said.
Centerville police and Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig requested the investigation
The GBI already completed most of its investigation into the incident, but results from Monday's autopsy and related tests are pending.
The district attorney's office is expected to review the case.
Gaultney, a mother of six, died at Pine Point Hospice Inpatient Unit, according to her obituary.
"Ashley was known for her kind heart and her energetic personality," the obituary said. "Ashley loved to listen to music, especially her favorite artist Eminem.
"She also loved dancing, skating, and children with disabilities. However, what she loved most was her children, who she adored and cared for. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a 'big kid' at heart," the obituary said.
