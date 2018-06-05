'I hear like, 'Boom!' server exclaims after SUV crashes into Mexican eatery in Bonaire

A sports utility vehicle crashed into a Mexican restaurant in Bonaire late Tuesday afternoon.
Arturo Silua said he'd just returned to the kitchen after cleaning tables when the SUV crashed through glass window front of Margaritas Mexican Grill at 766 Ga. 96, Suite 300, Bonaire, about 5 p.m.
"I went to the kitchen and I hear like, 'Boom!" Silua exclaimed.
The SUV first struck a vehicle at a stop sign at the Kroger gas pumps across from the restaurant and then crashed into the restaurant, Silua said.
No one was hurt in the two-vehicle accident, which remains under investigation, said Jennifer Parson, public information officer for Warner Robins police.
No other details were available.
The crash closed the restaurant, with plans to reopen as soon as repairs can be completed - possibly even on Wednesday, Silua said.
