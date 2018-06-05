Bear sighted in Warner Robins neighborhood

Warner Robins residents describe seeing bear in their neighborhood Several residents in a neighborhood in the city limits of Warner Robins, Ga., reported seeing a black bear Sunday and Monday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is urging people not to leave food outside. Wayne Crenshaw ×

