More than 20 shots fired in drive-by shooting in Houston County, investigator says

Two teenagers were inside the garage of a Jubilee Circle home in Bonaire when shots rang out early Wednesday.
More than 20 shots were fired at the home about 30 minutes before 1 a.m., said Houston County sheriff's Capt. Jon Holland, head of investigations. No one was hurt.
"Two dark-colored vans pulled up in the roadway in front of the house. A white male got out of one of the vans and shots started being fired toward the home that these guys were in," Holland said.
The incident is being investigated as a drive-by shooting and aggravated assault, Holland said.
Arriving Houston County sheriff's deputies were met by an 18-year-old, according to a Houston County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The teenager told the deputies that he and a friend were sitting inside the garage with the door open.
His 17-year-old friend ran to push the inside, garage-door button after one of the van driver's got out. Shots rang out as the garage door was nearly closed.
The 17-year-old described the driver as a white man with blonde hair who allegedly got out of a van and started firing as the garage door was closing, the report said.
The two teenagers had fled inside the home, according to the report.
Deputies found multiple shell casings in the front of the house and in the middle and edge of the road and bullet holes in the garage door.
Additionally, a Honda Accord parked in the garage had multiple gunshots to its rear bumper, trunk and passenger side rear tire.
A 30-year-old resident inside the home heard the shots fired and hit the floor. A 67-year-old grandmother and a 6-year-old were also in the home and were asleep at the time of the incident.
The call to 911 was made by a neighbor who heard the gunfire.
