Driver tries to lure 9-year-old boy into SUV near Warner Robins home, his mother says

Warner Robins resident Marla Hendrix says this video captures a portion of a Friday afternoon incident in which the driver of a 2000-model Chevrolet Tahoe with two other men inside tried to lure her 9-year-old son inside. He flees on his bicycle. Marla Hendrix

