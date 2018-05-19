Driver tries to lure 9-year-old boy into SUV near Warner Robins home, his mother says

A 9-year-old boy was riding his bicycle on Gayla Court near his home Friday afternoon when the driver of a black Chevrolet Tahoe with two other men inside tried to lure him into the vehicle, the boy's mother said.
"My heart went to my stomach," said Marla Hendrix upon hearing her husband talking with police about the incident after she arrived home.
She described the events.
Her son had been riding his bicycle up and down their cul-de-sac near Feagin Mill Middle School with two other children when he decided to head to the house. That's when the Tahoe drove near the boy about 4:30/4:45 p.m.
The boy overheard a man, who leaning out SUV's sunroof, say, "Get the kid in the orange shirt."
The driver stopped and said, "Hey kid, come here, I have something special for you, or I have something for you, get in the car with us, and he screamed, 'No!' .. and got on his bike and started pedaling away," Hendrix said.
All he could think about was getting away from the vehicle, not realizing how close he was to the house, Hendrix said. He just kept pedaling.
"His instinct was to get away," Hendrix said.
As he pedaled up Gayla Court and neared the stop sign at Tug Court, the vehicle "tried to run him off the side; tried to hit him," Hendrix said.
The boy turned onto Tug Court and then veered off into a field-like area where there are no homes.
Hendrix said her son told her, "I just kept riding my bike because I was just scared they were going to get me, so I just kept going."
The Chevy Tahoe wasn't able to follow, and the boy made it back to his home, where he told his father what had had happened through tears and screams.
"They just had that talk at school not too long ago ... and in Boy Scouts, this is what you do when a stranger ... and luckily, he listened and was able to get away," Hendrix said.
911 dispatched a Warner Robins police officer who took a report and drove through the area looking for the SUV, Hendrix said.
The officer also ran down the tag of a similar SUV in the area, but that was not the suspects' vehicle. Hendrix said she's pleased with how police are handling the incident.
Neither Warner Robins police Assistant Chief John Wagner nor Jennifer Parson, the public information officer for the agency, could be reached immediately for comment.
Hendrix said she learned later that a neighbor witnessed the incident and was able to film a portion of it that she said shows her son fleeing the vehicle. The neighbor gave Hendrix the video and a photo of the vehicle.
"When I saw it ... 'Wow!' My son could have gotten kidnapped ... This is real life happening on our street. In my head, it felt like a nightmare wanting to wake up from. This can't be true. This can't be happening," Hendrix said. "Then when you see the video, it's like, Wow! It's all real all over again."
Hendrix said the Tahoe is an older 2000 model with a green flame decal.
Hendrix shared the incident on Facebook to warn others.
"It doesn't just happen on Facebook. it doesn't just happen on the internet. It doesn't just happen in Florida. It happened here - in Warner Robins ... It was right on on our street where our kids play outside every single day."
