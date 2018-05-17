A new TV food show was filming at the Taco Shed in Middle Georgia

A new TV show filmed at The Taco Shed in Warner Robins on Wednesday.
The show "American Road Trip" spent a couple of hours filming at the popular restaurant adjacent to the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins. Taco Shed owner Derrick Baas said the producer told him the show will begin airing on Netflix around the end of summer.
The producer, Brad Leo Lyon, could not immediately be reached for comment. But he was filming at a restaurant in Alexandria, Louisiana on Monday, and told USA Today's Town Talk that he could not disclose the network on which the show will be aired. He would only say that it is a "prominent streaming service."
The show features Lyon traveling around the country and stopping at popular restaurants. He told Baas he picked The Taco Shed after checking online reviews.
"It’s pretty exciting if it goes nationwide," Baas said of being on the show.
The Taco Shed opened in January of 2016, and Baas said sales have increased monthly ever since. It is known for unique, fusion tacos with 23 different types on the menu, plus breakfast burritos. Its offerings include a fried green tomato taco. Baas said one of the most popular tacos is the Shipwreck, a fried shrimp taco named after the longtime restaurant that occupied the building before The Taco Shed.
Chris Dunn is a regular customer whose favorite taco there is The Demon, patterned after a steak fajita. He was there Wednesday offering his reviews on the restaurant for the show, and said the restaurant is popular because it offers something unique.
"It's not your average taco," Dunn said. "They are not trying to copy Mexican tacos. It's American style food into a taco."
Comments