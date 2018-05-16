Warner Robins woman charged with armed robbery of gas station

A Warner Robins woman was arrested Wednesday in the robbery of a Sunoco gas station and convenience store Tuesday night.
Robin Humble, 52, of Warner Robins, was being held without bond on a charge of armed robbery at the Houston County Detention Center.
Humble allegedly brought some beer to the counter as if to pay for it, then demanded all the cash from the register and indicated she had a gun in her pocket, according to Houston County sheriff's Capt. Jon Holland, head of investigations.
Humble, who was wearing a rainbow-colored bandanna over her face and a bright orange shirt, fled on foot to a black 1990s Ford-150 pickup parked at a nearby business, according to Holland and a sheriff's incident report.
The pickup has a scorpion image on the rear quarter panel, a sheriff's office news release said. A UGA 'G' decorative license plate was affixed to the front of the truck, and a silver toolbox was in the bed of the truck, an incident report states.
A sheriff's deputy spotted the truck parked in a mobile home park off North Davis Drive, Holland said.
Neither the clerk nor customers were hurt in the robbery.
A weapon was never seen, Holland said. The incident report indicated Humble may have had a "fictitious" gun, which means either an implied weapon or a toy gun.
Her beer of choice during the robbery was Miller Lite, according to the incident report.
The station at 599 South Houston Lake Road has a Warner Robins mailing address but is located in an unincorporated section of the county.
Anyone with information about the 7:30 p.m. incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 478-542-2085 or 478-542-2080.
