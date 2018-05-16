Beer toting, colorfully garbed woman robs a Houston County gas station

A woman wearing a multi-colored bandana and brightly colored shirt robbed a Sunoco gas station and convenience store Tuesday night.
The woman brought up some beer to the counter, but then indicated she had a gun in her pocket and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, said Houston County sheriff's Capt. Jon Holland, head of investigations.
The woman then fled on foot to an awaiting vehicle parked at a nearby business, Holland said.
Neither the clerk nor customers were hurt in the robbery.
A weapon was never seen, though the woman implied she had one, Holland said.
The station at 599 South Houston Lake Road has a Warner Robins mailing address but is located in an unincorporated section of the county, which is why the sheriff's office is investigating.
Anyone with information about the 7:30 p.m. incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 478-542-2085, or 478-542-2080.
Comments