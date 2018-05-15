Tamishia Watson posted this photo of her with son Nhi' Jhan Anthony on her GoFundMe page after the 4-year-old drowned Satruday.
Woman mourning son's drowning spends Mother's Day setting up GoFundMe for funeral

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

May 15, 2018 06:55 AM

A Warner Robins family with 10 children is preparing to bury one of them.

Nhi' Jhan Anthony, 4, died Saturday in a neighbor's pool on Woodlawn Avenue.

His mother, Tamishia Watson, spent her Mother's Day mourning the loss of her autistic son.

She set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral expenses.

Warner Robins police arrived after Nhi' Jhan was reported missing. Shortly after the search began, his body was found next door.

"The gate was open and the pool was not covered," the GoFundMe story states. "The water was dirty and you couldn't see anything in it."

The family hopes to raise $4,000 through the fund.

