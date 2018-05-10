Byron man killed in motorcycle crash

A Byron man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Houston County.
Earl Calvin Grayson, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 200 block of Southfield Court in Bonaire, according to a Houston County Sheriff's Office news release.
A 2008 Kawasaki EX650 he was driving struck a tree in the yard of a home, the release said.
The agency's Traffic Division is investigating the crash.
Anyone with information about the 1:40 p.m. crash is asked to contact Deputy Erick Farris at 478-542-2080.
