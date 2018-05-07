Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms, right, poses with Air Force officers after revealing the main act — Hunter Hayes — for the July 3 Independence Day concert that will again be held in the parking lot of McConnell-Talbert stadium.
Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms, right, poses with Air Force officers after revealing the main act — Hunter Hayes — for the July 3 Independence Day concert that will again be held in the parking lot of McConnell-Talbert stadium. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com
Independence Day concert to feature rising country star

May 07, 2018 12:38 PM

Rising country music star Hunter Hayes will headline the city’s annual Independence Day celebration set for July 3 in the parking lot of McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

Mayor Randy Toms made the announcement Monday at a noon news conference at the city visitor’s center.

The opening act, which starts at 6 p.m., has yet to be determined. Hayes, a five-time Grammy nominee who is signed with Atlantic Records and Warner Music in Nashville, writes his own songs and plays multiple instruments, according to his website.

The concert is free.

