Independence Day concert to feature rising country star

Rising country music star Hunter Hayes will headline the city’s annual Independence Day celebration set for July 3 in the parking lot of McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
Mayor Randy Toms made the announcement Monday at a noon news conference at the city visitor’s center.
The opening act, which starts at 6 p.m., has yet to be determined. Hayes, a five-time Grammy nominee who is signed with Atlantic Records and Warner Music in Nashville, writes his own songs and plays multiple instruments, according to his website.
The concert is free.
