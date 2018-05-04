Houston County detains far more people for ICE than anywhere else in Middle Georgia

SHARE COPY LINK Adrian Saucedo-Luviano, the proprietor of La Calentana, a small bakery and takeout restaurant in Tifton, was pulled over in Houston County in April 2018 for an alleged window tint violation. He says he was pulled over because he’s Hispanic. Adam Ragusea

Adrian Saucedo-Luviano, the proprietor of La Calentana, a small bakery and takeout restaurant in Tifton, was pulled over in Houston County in April 2018 for an alleged window tint violation. He says he was pulled over because he’s Hispanic. Adam Ragusea