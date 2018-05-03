A Centerville pastor faces new child molestation and related charges two days before finishing a 35-day jail sentence for misdemeanor sexual battery conviction against a 9-year-old girl.
Wiley Green Leverett, 58, preacher at Solid Rock Community Church, is charged with child molestation, sexual battery and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Leverett is a free on a $5,000 bond pending trial.
The charges are related to a 2011 incident.
In March, Leverett was convicted of sexual battery against a child under 16 for touching a 9-year-old girl's thigh while he was driving a church bus in 2012.
Leverett was initially indicted on multiple counts of child molestation and other charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching four girls ranging in age from 8 to 16.
He was tried only in connection with the accusations of one of the girls and convicted on only the one misdemeanor charge. The other charges were quashed by the judge.
