High-tech indoor gun range delayed by financing, but owner says it's still coming

About this time last year, Patrick Young got Middle Georgia gun owners excited when he announced he was building a $3 million state-of-the-art indoor gun range in Warner Robins, but construction has yet to start.
Young, owner of Centerville Gun & Pawn Shop, said then that he expected construction would start in June or July (of last year) and it would open around the first of this year.
Young said Monday that financing issues have delayed the project but it is still coming and he hopes to break ground in June of this year. He said he thought he was squared away to start construction last year but the bank raised the amount he was required to put up for collateral, and he didn't have the cash on hand to meet the new requirement.
Since then, he said, he has been working to find an investor and now he has one. He expects the financing to be in place by June and construction will start then. He is looking for the range to open in June of 2019.
Young said he is confident the project will get built and that it will be successful. He said he gets several calls a day from people wanting to know when it will open.
"There's still a lot of interest in it," he said. "It's just been delayed."
He said the range will be only the second indoor range in Middle Georgia and the first to allow rifles. It will also have a simulator identical to what law enforcement officers use for training. Shooters will be able to practice scenarios in which they would have to identify whether they would be justified in using a gun.
The range would be built behind the pawn shop, and the shop itself will also be expanded as a part of the project. Although it is called Centerville Gun & Pawn Shop it is located in Warner Robins. The shop had originally been in Centerville but Young moved to a new location and kept the name.
