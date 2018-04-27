Warner Robins firefighters utilize a ladder truck to reach and attack a fire Friday at Unlimited Wireless at 2203 Watson Blvd., Suite V. Firefighters also fought the fire from the front and inside of the store. The fire call went out at 5:40 p.m. Becky Purser
Unlimited Wireless store next to Food Depot catches fire in Warner Robins

Warner Robins firefighters used a ladder truck to reach and attack a fire early Friday night at Unlimited Wireless at 2203 Watson Blvd., Suite V.

Firefighters also fought the 5:40 p.m. fire from the front and inside of the store.

"We located it and put it out rather quickly,” said Warner Robins Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris Cannady. "It appears to be from one of the AC units on top of the structure.”

No firefighters were hurt in the blaze that sent black smoke billowing from the store.

The store was closed and no one was inside when the fire broke out.

The store is nestled between Food Depot and smaller stores in the shopping plaza.

