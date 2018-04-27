More than $30,000 in counterfeit money found in Perry hotel; some stuffed in police car

Five people have been arrested after the discovery of more than $30,000 in counterfeit currency.
Quantesha Ann Kirkland, Jasmene Zenne Royal, Donye Lavar Washington, Tranorris Lamar Jackson and Terry Lamar Tolliver were all charged with forgery, according to a Perry police news release.
The arrests followed a traffic stop Thursday of Kirkland for driving without her headlights on, the release said.
She was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended license and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Royal, a passenger, was also arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
While being taken to jail, Kirkland and Royal stuffed more than a dozen $100 counterfeit bills in the backseat of a patrol car, Perry police Capt. Heath Dykes said.
"They had it on their person and tried to conceal it," Dykes said.
That led to search warrant their hotel room at the Howard Johnson where $30,000 in counterfeit currency found and to the arrests of Washington, Jackson and Tolliver, the release said. The three were also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
