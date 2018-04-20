He claimed self-defense, but he got a life sentence in Warner Robins killing

SHARE COPY LINK A brief compilation of the slaying of 30-year-old Lance Adrian "Goat" Williams, who was shot dead inside his Warner Robins home July 8, 2016. Becky Purser bpurser@macon.com

A brief compilation of the slaying of 30-year-old Lance Adrian "Goat" Williams, who was shot dead inside his Warner Robins home July 8, 2016. Becky Purser bpurser@macon.com