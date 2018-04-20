Headed to Peach or Houston county this weekend? You might have to detour

Drivers headed south on Interstate 75 Saturday night or early Sunday might run into a road block.
The Georgia Department of Transportation warns that contractors will be replacing the concrete slab at the exit to the Ga. 247 Connector in Peach County if weather permits.
The Exit 146 ramp is expected to close from 9 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.
During the work, motorists will be detoured to Exit 144 at Russell Parkway where they can get on I-75 North and travel back to Exit 146 and exit in the northbound lanes.
Comments