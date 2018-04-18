Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Child hit by car in Warner Robins

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

April 18, 2018 11:58 AM

Warner Robins, GA

A 6-year-old girl was struck Wednesday morning by a car at Featherstone and Stoneridge Drive, police said.

The girl was alert and talking to first responders before being taken by ambulance to Houston Medical Center, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

The child stepped into oncoming traffic before being struck by a Kia Optima at about 8 a.m., the release said. Speed is not considered a factor in the accident.

Officers with the Warner Robins Police Department Traffic Unit are investigating the incident.

