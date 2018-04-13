Centerville officers save woman from burning vehicle

Two Centerville police officers are credited with saving a woman from a fiery car crash.
Lt. Scott Radebaugh and Sgt. Ryan Powell arrived at the crash scene in the 900 block of Collins Avenue on Wednesday to find the trapped women inside the burning vehicle, a Centerville police news release said. Smoke was billowing from the car.
Radebaugh used a Halligan tool to break the passenger side window out. Then he and Powell got her out of her seat belt and dragged her to safety as the vehicle continued to burn - catching the brush around the vehicle on fire.
Twenty seconds later, the driver's compartment was engulfed in flames.
Police Chief Chuck Hadden praised the officers for selflessly putting their lives on the line.
"I think they're heroes," Hadden said.
Centerville firefighters arrived on scene and put out the fire. The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
