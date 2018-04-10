Woman seriously hurt in crash on Ga. 96 near Waterford Golf Club in Houston County

A 38-year-old woman is in critical condition after she crashed her white sports utility vehicle Tuesday on Ga. 96 in Houston County.
The sheriff's office is withholding her identity until her family can be reached, said Deputy Michael Dixson.
The woman was traveling east on Ga. 96 when the SUV left the roadway just passed the Waterford Golf Club and struck a tree, Dixson said.
Why she went off the road has not been determined, he said.
She was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, Dixson said. She remained in critical but stable condition late Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone who may have witnessed the 11:29 a.m. crash is asked to contact Dixson at 478-542-2080.
