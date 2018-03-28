Man with gunshot wound shows up at a Houston County home

A man showed up at a Virginia Dare Drive home shot in the leg late Tuesday.
Milton McKinsley Riggins, 26, refused to cooperate with sheriff's deputies and tell them how he'd been shot, said Houston County sheriff's Capt. Jon Holland.
Riggins was shot at an unknown location and drove himself to the Virginia Dare Drive residence, which is home to one of his relatives, Holland said.
911 was called. Deputies arrived about 9:47 p.m.
Riggins was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, for the gunshot wound to the upper right thigh, Holland said.
The injury was not life-threatening, Holland said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Houston County sheriff's Cpl. Pitt Chapman at 478-542-2080 or 478-542-2085.
