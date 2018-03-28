More Videos

Peach County firefighters come to the rescue of a man stuck in a tree 85

Peach County firefighters come to the rescue of a man stuck in a tree

Pause
When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says. 152

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says.

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 106

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 114

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 71

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

'It can be that way again' 92

'It can be that way again'

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 53

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

Toms excited to be re-elected 43

Toms excited to be re-elected

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 98

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 89

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Houston & Peach

Man with gunshot wound shows up at a Houston County home

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

March 28, 2018 11:21 AM

Warner Robins

A man showed up at a Virginia Dare Drive home shot in the leg late Tuesday.

Milton McKinsley Riggins, 26, refused to cooperate with sheriff's deputies and tell them how he'd been shot, said Houston County sheriff's Capt. Jon Holland.

Riggins was shot at an unknown location and drove himself to the Virginia Dare Drive residence, which is home to one of his relatives, Holland said.

911 was called. Deputies arrived about 9:47 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Riggins was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, for the gunshot wound to the upper right thigh, Holland said.

The injury was not life-threatening, Holland said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Houston County sheriff's Cpl. Pitt Chapman at 478-542-2080 or 478-542-2085.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Peach County firefighters come to the rescue of a man stuck in a tree 85

Peach County firefighters come to the rescue of a man stuck in a tree

Pause
When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says. 152

When the 66-year-old ... hits the pavement, it is pretty shocking prosecutor says.

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns 106

Six students hurt as Houston County school bus overturns

Christmas competition lights up quiet street 114

Christmas competition lights up quiet street

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say 71

'We're on the same page,' runoff candidates say

'It can be that way again' 92

'It can be that way again'

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 53

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

Toms excited to be re-elected 43

Toms excited to be re-elected

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike 98

Drone video: Lane's corn maze is for children and adults alike

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 89

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Peach County firefighters come to the rescue of a man stuck in a tree

View More Video