You won't have to drive to south Georgia anymore for this famous jerky, sausage

A general store and butcher shop that has lured travelers off Interstate 75 in south Georgia for more than 50 years is set to open its fourth location in Perry next month.
Stripling's General Store is scheduled to open April 2 in The Agricultural Village development across I-75 from the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter, according to the store's voice mail.
The company, famous for its jerky and sausage, is hiring full-time and part-time store managers and butchers to work at the 12,000-square-foot store, located at 301 Agricultural Village Blvd., according to a Facebook post. Interested applicants should email careers@striplings.com.
Striplings has two locations in Cordele and another in Bogart, near Athens, but its products are sold in hundreds of stores nationwide.
The company, whose slogan is "You never sausage a place," also sells other meats, cheeses, jellies, syrups, seasonings and more. It employs about 70 people and produces 300,000 pounds of sausage and 35,000 pounds of jerky annually, according to its website.
