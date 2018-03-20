Uber driver on foot struck, killed when coming to aid of stranded Greyhound passengers

A part-time Uber driver was struck and killed when he stepped out in front of southbound vehicle on Dunbar Road early Saturday, the Peach County coroner says.
Paul Russell Bonney, 39, of Kathleen, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:55 a.m., said Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.
"He died instantly," Rooks said.
Bonney and another Uber driver had parked in the northbound lane of a narrow section of Dunbar Road within the city limits of Bryon in Peach County that runs parallel with Interstate 75, Rooks said.
Never miss a local story.
Bonney was parked behind the other driver.
Bonney had gotten out of his vehicle, stepped over the fence that separates Dunbar Road and I-75 to talk to passengers of a northbound Greyhound bus that had broken down and was pulled over on the shoulder of the far right lane of the interstate, Rooks said.
Bonney had come back across the fence and then stepped into the southbound roadway of Dunbar when he was struck about 12:20 a.m., Rooks said.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the pedestrian fatality.
Comments