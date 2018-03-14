More Videos

Pause
Peach County firefighters rescued Matthew Turner from a tree Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Delise Knight Facebook

Houston & Peach

Man gets stuck in a 75-foot tree. Peach County fire to the rescue.

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

March 14, 2018 12:46 PM

A man got stuck in a 75-foot-tall tree off Taylors Mill Road late Tuesday afternoon.

Mattthew Taylor was up about 55 feet in the tree in a bucket truck, cutting off branches, when the hydraulics failed and he had no way to get down, Peach County Fire Chief Jeff Doles said.

Soneone called 911 and a ladder truck was dispatched.

"He had climbed out of the bucket and was just sitting on a limb up there relaxing," Doles said.

The ladder was extended from the truck, and Taylor climbed down it to safety.

Delise Paul Knight filmed the rescue and posted it on Facebook.

"Peach county fire department to the rescue," she posted in the comments to her video. "Good job guys!"

Taylor also shared the video on his Facebook page.

"Yeah that’s me in the tree," Taylor posted.

More Videos

Pause
