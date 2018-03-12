Every basketball player dreams of it, but few do it. He did.

Every evening all across America, children dream of doing what Jacolbey Owens did last week.

On driveways, streets and patches of hard packed dirt, they bounce basketballs that are hurled at rusty, sagging goals, barely holding on to a piece of plywood or a garage, the ball falling through a faded, torn old net.

But at some point, usually about the time mom makes the call to come to dinner, that rickety goal transforms into a pristine glass backboard, the hoop a bright orange and the net clean white. On a giant clock overhead final seconds tick down, the ball bounces off a polished wooden floor and the trees turn into stands filled with thousands of screaming fans. Then an announcer's voice proclaims "He gets the ball at the top of the key, 1 second left! He shoots! He scores! The crowd goes wild!"

Just about everyone who has ever fired a basketball at a goal has had that vision, but few ever experience it for real.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Owens, a senior at Warner Robins High School, got to live it Thursday night when he fired a desperate 3-point shot as the last seconds ticked off. He saw the ball go in as he fell backward to the floor, giving Warner Robins a 67-64 lead over Miller Grove with 1.3 seconds left. Miller Grove didn't come close to getting a shot off in response and the Demons had their first ever state title in basketball.

Owens and his teammates are now cemented into Warner Robins athletics lore.

In an empty classroom at the school Tuesday, Owens recounted the shot and its aftermath.

"Honestly, I was kind of shocked," he said. "I shot the ball, I kind of double pumped it, so I didn’t have a clue whether it was going in or not, so it went in. I was shocked. It was something a kid dreams of."

It may have seemed like a lucky shot, and not just because he fell backward. The Demons fired 11 times from beyond the 3-point line during the game and didn't make one until that shot. They barely even made any outside shots at all. Almost all of their scoring until the last shot came from the inside or the free throw line.

But the last shot is something Owens and his teammates had practiced many times, and not as a regular part of practice. It's something they would do on their own at the end of practice, said their head coach, Jamaal Garman.

"They do that in practice all the time," he said. "They will have someone counting down the seconds."

When they do it, Owens said, if the player who takes the shot misses, he has to run length of the court 17 times, which is a standard conditioning drill. It definitely simulates game pressure, he said.

"I think it played a big part when it came down to that because I wasn't scared to shoot it," he said.

The next morning, he and his teammates had to get up and go to school again like any other day, except that they were treated with a parade through the hallways. He has had classmates asking for his autograph.

Owens has been on the bubble of getting a college scholarship, and only had a junior college offer, but after the championship game he said his phone has been "ringing off the hook" from colleges interested in him. Fort Valley State University has offered him a scholarship, he said, and he is hopeful of getting more offers to a 4-year school.

Although he stands only 6-feet tall, he even dreams of playing in the NBA someday.

His shot last week wasn't the first time he had a game winner. He said he made a half court shot in recreation ball to send his team to the playoffs. As a sophomore he also made a similar 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Garman his 100th win.

Owens led the team with 24 points in the title game, but Garman said there is more to him than his talent.

"He's definitely one of the leaders in practice," Garman said. "He works so hard."

At the end of the interview Owens was asked if there was anything else he wanted to talk about.





"My teammates," he responded, mentioning several individually for their contributions to the championship. "It was great this year. We really came together. This is a team I can really call family."