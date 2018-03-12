More than luck went into the shot that won a state basketball title

Every evening all across America, children dream of doing what Jacolbey Owens did last week.
On driveways, streets and patches of hard packed dirt, they bounce basketballs that are hurled at goals that are often rusty, sagging and barely holding on to pieces of plywood or sides of garages, the ball falling through a faded, torn old net.
But at some point, usually about the time mom makes the call to come to dinner, that rickety goal transforms into a pristine glass backboard, the hoop a bright orange and the net clean white. There is a giant clock overhead with seconds ticking down - 5-4-3 - and the trees and houses turn into stands filled with thousands of screaming people. Then an announcer's voice proclaims "He gets the ball at the top of the key, 1 second left! He shoots! He scores! The crowd goes wild!"
Probably everyone who has ever fired a basketball at a goal has had that vision, but very few will ever experience it for real.
Owens, a senior at Warner Robins High School, got to live it last Thursday night when he fired a desperate 3-point shot as the last seconds ticked off. He saw it go in as he fell to the floor, giving Warner Robins a 67-64 lead over Miller Grove with 1.3 seconds left. Miller Grove didn't come close to getting a shot off and the Demons had their first ever state title in basketball.
Owens and his teammates are now cemented into Warner Robins athletics lore.
