He tells 911 he's '666' and has a metal pipe, knife before charging cops, police say

A man is accused of charging two Warner Robins police officers with a metal pipe and a steak knife raised over his head hours after assaulting a convenience store shopper, according to police and arrest warrants.
Jakeen Jamal Shinholster, 29, of Warner Robins, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer in the incident Wednesday afternoon, according to a warrant.
Officers Danny Oxley and Valerie Moan were dispatched to a 3:12 p.m. to a 911 call of a man saying he was "666" and was on a hill on Johns Road with a metal pipe and a knife, said Warner Robins police Assistant Chief John Wagner. The numbers 666 are often associated with the Beast in Revelations in the Bible and sometimes used in reference to the devil, or evil.
The caller, later identified as Shinholster, was found in the vicinity armed with the pipe and knife on Keith Drive near his home and dressed in blue and white striped pajama pants and a dark blue hoodie, Wagner said.
Shinholster allegedly came at the officers with the weapons while threatening he was going to kill them by stabbing them in the throat, the warrant said.
A stun gun was deployed to subdue Shinholster, who was first taken to the Medical Center for an evaluation before he was taken to the Houston County Detention Center, Wagner said.
Earlier, 64-year-old Edward Farms was coming out of Rocky's Snack N Shop at 1029 North Davis Drive when he was attacked from behind by a man, later identified as Shinholster, who was wearing blue and white striped pajama pants and a dark blue hoodie, Wagner said.
Shinholster allegedly struck Farms several times with a metal pipe, causing severe lacerations to his head and a large contusion to his left arm, according to another arrest warrant.
Farms did not know Shinholster, who did not say a word when he attacked Farms, Wagner said.
An internal police investigation will look at the use of force in the deployment of the Taser stun gun per standard operating procedures, Wagner said. Given the circumstances, Wagner said he thinks the use of force was justified.
